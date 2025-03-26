Nunoo Mensah not to seek re-election as GOC President

Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), has declared that he will not seek re-election in the upcoming elective congress.

Associations and federations under the GOC are expected to elect new executives in April 2025 to spearhead their activities for the next four years.

Mr Nunoo Mensah, who has served two terms, said in a statement that it would be a pleasure to continue serving the country, but he has opted to do so in other ways.

“I wish to confirm that while it would have been an honour to continue serving my nation and sports community in this capacity, there is a greater call to serve humanity in a different and equally fulfilling way.

“I accordingly want to move on and will not contest in the upcoming GOC elections,” said Mr Nunoo Mensah.

He also listed several accomplishments during his time, such as the Amasaman OlympAfrica project, the rehabilitation of the Olympic House, and the provision of assistance to national federations.

“I believe this is the right time to step aside so that others can continue our progress. While it would be impossible to mention everyone by name, I ask God’s blessings upon those who have contributed to our collective success in various ways.

“Thank you all for your uniting support, and may God bless you and your sporting fraternity,” the statement ended.

It is worth noting that under Mr Nunoo Mensah’s tenure, Ghana, for the first time in 30 years, won a medal at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Source: GNA