Murder suspect confesses as community consults local deity  

The Nkrankwanta Township in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region was thrown into a state of disbelief when a Fulani nomad self-confessed murdering a mobile phone vendor in the area.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered from the community that the deceased Japhet Yeboah was shot dead at his mobile vending shop at Nkrankwanta on February 18, 2025, and he had since been buried.

Only known as Yusif, the suspect, a popularly Fulani herdsman who sells cattle in the area reportedly walked to some elders of the town and confessed the crime.

Mr Issifu Basoma, the Assembly Member for the Asuopiri Electoral Area confirmed to the GNA the suspect had been placed in custody, assisting Police investigations.

He explained that the suspect made the confession after some opinion leaders of the town consulted the local shrine to help apprehend those involved in the crime.

As required by tradition of the community, Mr Basoma said the people poured libation and performed some rituals to invoke the wrath of the local deity, saying the suspect approached some elders, and confessed the crime accordingly.

He said the suspect also led the elders to a location where they retrieved a pistol, he allegedly used to commit the crime, and other sharp objects.

A source at the Nkrankwanta Police station also confirmed the detention of the suspect to the GNA and added he (suspect) was still under investigation.

Source: GNA