President Mahama swears in Armed Forces Council

President John Dramani Mahama, Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, on Monday swore in Members of the Armed Forces Council as established by Article 211 of the 1992 Constitution at the Defence Ministry in Accra.

The Council, which is under the Chairpersonship of Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, will advise the President on matters of policy relating to defence and strategy including the role of the Armed Forces, military budgeting and finance, administration and the promotion of officers above the rank of Lieutenant-Colonel or its equivalent.

Other Members of the Council include Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Defence Minister, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Foreign Minister and Alhaji Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, Minister for the Interior.

The rest are Mr Daniel Addo, Mr Fuseini Iddrisu and Madam Nancy Dankwa Ampofo.

President Mahama in his address noted that the solemn occasion reaffirmed their collective commitment to the security, stability and professional excellence of the nation’s Armed Forces.

“Our forces are not just a vital institution within our national security framework. They are the guardians of the sovereignty, the protectors of our democracy and a source of immense pride for the people of Ghana,” President Mahama stated.

He said for decades, the Ghana Armed Forces had stood as a disciplined, professional and highly respected institution, earning international recognition for their dedication to peacekeeping missions, humanitarian efforts and the defence of Ghana’s territorial integrity.

“From ensuring peace in our communities to responding to security threats across the sub-region, you continue to demonstrate unwavering commitment and sacrifice,” he said.

“Your service underlines the highest ideals of patriotism, duty, honour and for this you have the full appreciation of the Government and people of Ghana.”

The President affirmed the critical role of the Armed Forces Council in the governance and administration of the military.

He said the responsibility placed on their shoulders as a Council was one of great national importance; adding that the strength of the nation’s Armed Forces depends not only on the bravery of the men and women in uniform, but also on the leadership policies and decisions that guide them.

“Your mandate is clear, to provide strategic leadership and oversight that ensures the Ghana Armed Forces remain an effective, modern and disciplined force,” he said.

“To uphold the highest standard of governance, professionalism and accountability within the military.

“To safeguard the welfare of our officers, men and women who risk their lives in the service of our nation.”

President Mahama said the decisions they make as a Council would shape the future of the nation’s Armed Forces.

He said it was therefore imperative that they approach this duty with wisdom, integrity and a deep commitment to national service.

He said in current times; the nature of the security threats was rapidly evolving – from terrorism and cybercrime to political instability and climate-related security challenges; which the Armed Forces must remain prepared to respond effectively in any circumstances.

He said this means the Government must invest in the necessary tools, training and infrastructure to keep the military strong, adaptable and ahead of emerging threats.

He said his Administration remained unwavering in its commitment to the modernization of the Ghana Armed Forces.

He said the Government would continue to prioritize capacity-building programmes that enhance the skills and expertise of their personnel, ensuring that they were equipped to handle both conventional and unconventional threats.

Others are investment in modern military technology and equipment to strengthen their national defense capabilities, enhanced infrastructure development, including improved barracks, training facilities and logistic support systems and improved welfare and support systems for military personnel and their families, recognizing that the well-being of the nation’s Armed Forces extends beyond the battlefield.

The President said the nation’s Armed Forces had played a significant role in regional and international peacekeeping operations, working alongside global partners to restore stability in many conflict zones.

“Our commitment to regional security cooperation remains strong, and as a nation, we will continue to strengthen our partnerships with our regional bodies, such as ECOWAS and the African Union, as well as our international allies, to collectively address security challenges that affect not just Ghana, but the entire globe,” President Mahama said.

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang in her acceptance speech on behalf of the Council expressed gratitude to President Mahama for the honour done them.

“And I want to assure him that as Members of Council, we will rise to responsibility and ensure that his confidence is not misplaced,” she said.

“I think this is very important. As a Council we accept to serve diligently, loyally, with patriotic zeal to reset the Ghana and reset the Ghana Armed Forces to ensure that we have peace, we have stability for our beloved nation.”

She reiterated the Council’s commitment to ensure that the Ghana Armed Forces retain, sustain and even extend this reputation which was established globally.

Source: GNA