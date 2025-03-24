Kotoko reclaim top spot of Ghana Premier League table  

After two consecutive draws, Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways after defeating Basake Holy Stars 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Samuel Tenadu’s deflected shot in the first half was enough to secure all three points for Kotoko, who regained the league lead with 42 points.

Bibiani Gold Stars also had a 1-1 draw with Accra Hearts of Oak.

Gideon Anaba opened the goal for Gold Stars early in the second half, but Stephen Appiah Asare equalised for the Phobians as the game ended in a draw.

Bibiani Gold Stars dropped to second on the league table with 41 points, while Hearts of Oak also dropped to fifth on the league table with 36 points.

Mubarik Yussif and Micheal Sarpong were on target for the ‘Mauve and Yellow’ in the second half as they recorded all three points to move them seventh on the table.

Accra Lions ended their four-match winless run after defeating Legon Cities 2-1 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Ernest Agyensem and Musa Hamzata were on the scoresheet for Accra Lions as they recorded all three points, but it wasn’t enough to lift them from the bottom of the table.

Frank Akoto scored the consolation goal for Legon Cities, who are currently third from bottom with 21 points.

Scores from various league centres:

Goldstars 1-1 Hearts of Oak

Accra Lions 2-1 Legon Cities

Kotoko 1-0 Holy Stars

Karela Utd 2-1 Bechem Utd

Medeama 2-0 Aduana

Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Samartex

Vision FC 0-0 Nations FC

Dreams FC 1 -0 Young Apostles

Source: GNA