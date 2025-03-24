Attorney-General to prosecute suspects in NSS and Skytrain scandals by mid-April

Dr Dominic Ayine, Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, says investigations have been concluded in the National Service Scheme (NSS) and Skytrain scandals and prosecutions will begin by middle of April.

Dr Ayine said in the NSS scandal, eight suspects have been interrogated and a good number of them have cooperated with the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Briefing the media on ORAL related cases in Accra on Monday, Dr Ayine said other matters were still under investigation and that he would not go into details of each matter.

He said significant work was ongoing in relation to investigations of allegations of looting of state resources contained in the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) Report.

On February 10, 2025, the ORAL report was handed over to the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice following completion of work.

“Indeed, we now have evidence of payments that were made into accounts of top executives of the NSS by vendors and staff of the scheme.

We also have evidence that in November 2024, the Executive Director and others paid a Ghanaian MP to kill the story in the media and to defend them.

In respect of the Skytrain, the Attorney-General confirmed that $2 million was paid at the request of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), Professor Ameyaw Ekumfi and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Solomon Asamoah, who is currently in “hiding” in Senegal.

“We tracked him first and noticed that he was in South Africa since February 2, 2025. There was no board approval for the transaction and the conditions precedent to disbursement had not been met.

The other board members and our review of the minutes of the board of directors have confirmed this fact.”

According to Dr Ayine, they were working diligently on several dossiers that “will shock the conscience of the nation.”

“If what suspect Kwabena Adu-Boahene has done is like a Thriller in Manila, please brace yourself for a Rumble in the jungle in the next few weeks,” the AG said.

Source: GNA