Teacher, nursing trainees’ allowances to be paid by CAGD – Mahama 

President John Mahama on Saturday announced that the government would pay the teacher and nursing trainees’ allowances through the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD).

He said by this, the allowances would be paid regularly to the students just like how the CAGD paid salaries to government workers.

He said this was to eliminate the delays associated with the payment of the allowances to the beneficiary students.

President Mahama made the announcement when he addressed a durbar at the Jubilee Park in Tamale as part of his “Thank You Tour” of the Northern Region following his victory at the Presidential Elections in December.

President Mahama, earlier in the day, paid a courtesy call on Ya-Na Abukari II, Overlord of Dagbon at the Gbewaa Palace as part of his Thank You Tour of the region.

The President mentioned some of the activities lined up in the 2025 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government saying resources had been allocated to provide free sanitary pads for girls in schools to ensure they remained in school during their menstrual periods.

He gave assurance of completing the Eastern Corridor Road amongst others to improve transportation in the country.

He expressed gratitude to the people of the region for overwhelmingly endorsing the National Democratic Congress during the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in December.

Mr Ali Adolf John, Northern Regional Minister appealed to the President to consider establishing a military barracks at Yendi to amongst others address the recurrent conflicts experienced along the Eastern Corridor of the country.

Source: GNA