Prof Danso-Wiredu elected new Pro-Vice-Chancellor of University of Education, Winneba

Prof (Mrs) Esther Danso-Wiredu of the Department of Geography Education at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has been elected Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University.

She replaces Professor Victor Antwi, whose tenure of office expire on Monday, March 31, 2025.

Prof Mrs Danso-Wiredu polled 287 votes of the 639 valid votes cast to beat Prof Awaisu Imurana Braimah who obtained 274 votes and Prof Emmanuel Osei Sarpong who had 78 votes.

The election was conducted by the Management of the University with Mr Ernest Edu Azutiga as the UEW Election Returning Officer.

Later in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Prof Danso-Wiredu gave thanks to the Almighty God for how far he had brought her and thanked the Vice Chancellor and the Management of the University for endorsing her.

“I express my appreciation to the University Community, my team members, staff of my department and all who in diverse ways supported me and also voted for me”.

She stated that her victory was for the whole university and pledged to work in collaboration with all stakeholders for the University to further progress.

Prof Mrs Danso-Wiredu holds a PhD in geography, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Technical Learning in Higher Education and M.Phil. in Social Change, among others.

Source: GNA