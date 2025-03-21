Minister troubled over exit of La Francophonie members

Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has raised concerns over the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali from the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) following Ghana’s full membership in October 2024.

Speaking at a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 55th anniversary of La Francophonie in Accra, he said that Ghana hoped to join a united Organisation that met members’ aspirations, not one burdened by suspicions and departures.

“I shall be remiss if I do not comment on the rather disturbing development within our organisation. It should have been of much greater joy, that Ghana attains full membership and come to join a more united, formidable and rising La Fancophonie which is meeting the hopes and aspirations of its members.

“Unfortunately, we attain full membership at the time some are leaving and at a time of deep troubling suspicion among member countries,” he added.

Mr. Ablakwa told the gathering that Ghana’s full membership sought to bridge cultural divides, foster cultural and educational collaboration, boost diplomatic cooperation, and attract economic investments.

He noted that the milestone aligned with President John Dramani Mahama’s vision to promote good neighbourliness, regional integration, and international relations that drive national development.

The minister expressed hope that Ghana’s membership would symbolize reconciliation and peacebuilding, adding that Ghana, known as a peacemaker, could help address these challenges.

Source: GNA