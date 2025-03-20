Ghana government pledges support for rubber industry

Dr Andy Osei Okrah, the Chief Executive Officer, Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA), has assured stakeholders within the rubber sector of government’s commitment to revamping the sector to make it more viable.

That would involve the establishment of regional and zonal offices to strengthen monitoring, supervision and technical assistance, he said.

Dr Okrah gave the assurance at an open forum for stakeholders within the rubber production value-chain as part of his tour of the Western Region.

The forum brought together various stakeholders, including the Rubber Outgrowers and Agents Association, executive members of ANRAG, farmers, processors, producers, traders, and other value chain operators.

Discussions centered on establishing a strong working relationship to enhance economic growth and efficiency of the rubber sector across the region.

Key issues raised during the meeting included shortage of raw materials, plantation produce, inadequate technical support, lack of enforcement of laws and regulations and deteriorating roads leading to plantation sites.

The two-day tour and engagement were to enable the TCDA to familiarise itself with the operations of the rubber industry in the Western Region as part of a broader effort to ensure the sector grew under improved regulation, enhanced supervision, and better collaboration among stakeholders.

Dr Okrah said the Government was aware of the challenges that confronted the rubber industry and willing to give it the needed support to make it thrive.

“We are fully aware of the challenges facing the rubber industry, particularly the scarcity of raw materials,” he said.

“The government is actively working on measures to address this issue to ensure rubber sector can operate at optimal capacity and contribute to job creation and economic growth in the region and the nation as a whole” Dr. Okrah added.

The TCDA delegation also visited the Ghana Rubber Estates Limited (GREL), which operates two factories in the region with a combined processing capacity of 20 tonnes per hour, as part of the tour.

GREL currently manages over 13,093 hectares of land dedicated to rubber cultivation, but currently operating below its installed capacity as a result of raw material shortages.

The team also made a stop at Golden Latex Products Limited, a leading producer of medical gloves for industrial usage in Africa.

Located in the Ahanta West District, the company relies heavily on rubber supply from the region to support its production.

Additionally, the delegation visited Yaeric Company Limited, one of the fastest-growing rubber processing and exporting companies in the region, and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research department responsible for coconut operations in the area, allowing the team to gain first-hand insight into their activities.

Source: GNA