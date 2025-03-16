Businessman allegedly swindles police officer over two auctioned vehicles

A 46-year-old businessman who allegedly collected GH¢72,000 from a police officer, under the pretext of securing him two auctioned vehicles, has appeared in court.

At the Circuit Court, prosecution said George Adu-Twum, the accused, committed the offence in 2021.

He pleaded not guilty to defrauding by false pretences.

The court, presided over by Mr Isaac Addo, has admitted Adu-Twum to bail in the sum of GH¢75,000 with two sureties.

Adjourning the matter to April 7, 2025, the trial judge ordered the prosecution to comply with the rules of disclosure.

Chief Inspector Daniel Ofori-Appiah, the prosecutor, said the complainant, name withheld, was a police officer residing at Weija SCC, Accra.

The accused who claimed to be a businessman, resides at Weija Gbawe, Accra.

In 2021, the complainant’s relatives were in need of a Toyota Pickup and Hyundai i30 salon car, and he discussed with a friend who introduced the accused to him.

Prosecution said the complainant met the accused at Abelemkpe and pointed at a Toyota Hilux and Hyundai i30 as vehicles being auctioned and that payments needed to be made immediately because there were other persons who had expressed interest.

After the bargaining, GH¢72,000 was mobilised by Adu-Twum. GH¢40,000 was paid at the office of the accused at Abelemkpe, while GH¢32,000 was handed over to him (accused) at the complainant’s office at the Ministries.

Adu-Twum promised that the auctioned vehicles would be ready in a week.

Prosecution said Adu-Twum, after collecting the money, went into hiding but he was arrested on January 15, 2025.

“During investigations he refunded an amount of GH¢25,000,” prosecution told the court.

Source: GNA