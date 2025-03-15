As smokers in Ghana expected to reach 1.7 million, government urged to step up tobacco control

As the global community celebrates two decades of the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC), the number of smokers in Ghana is expected to reach 1.7 million in 2025.

The WHO FCTC was adopted in 2003, and entered into force on February 27, 2005, after ratification by 40 countries. It now has 183 Parties, driving significant progress in global tobacco control.

A statement issued by Ms Rhoda Mingle, Communication Manager, VAST-Ghana and copied to the Ghana News Agency said, “Despite persistent challenges, including industry interference, we commend WHO’s unwavering commitment to public health.

“This milestone underscores the significant role of partnerships – especially with member states and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in achieving major health advancements.”

The VAST-Ghana used the occasion to call on the government to invest to accelerate action on tobacco control in Ghana.

Ghana signed the FCTC in 2003 and was the first country in sub–Saharan Africa to ratify the WHO FCTC in 2004, marking the nation’s commitment to global tobacco control standards.

The statement said despite the early ratification of the WHO FCTC in 2004, Ghana was yet to fully fulfil its obligations, as progress in implementing tobacco control measures has been slow, adding that, “Meanwhile, the number of smokers in Ghana is expected to reach 1.7 million in 2025.

“It is crucial to acknowledge and commend the significant contributions of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), led by the distinguished advocate Labram Musah, in achieving some remarkable policies and guidelines.”

The policies and guidelines included the Five-year National Tobacco Control Strategy, Investment Case for Tobacco Control in Ghana, Guidelines for the Registration of Tobacco Products and the revamping of the Tobacco Interagency Coordinating Committee among others.

“His relentless efforts in advocacy, strategic stakeholder engagement, media capacity-building, and policy sensitization have played a transformative role in advancing Ghana’s tobacco control agenda,” the statement emphasised.

It mentioned one of the challenges confronting tobacco control as resource constraints, particularly in funding enforcement mechanisms and public education campaigns.

“Tobacco control efforts require sustained financial investment for monitoring compliance, conducting awareness programmes, and supporting cessation services.

“However, limited budgetary allocations have hindered the effective enforcement of existing regulations, leaving gaps that the tobacco industry continues to exploit,” it stated.

The statement said the worrying trend was the rise in smoking among young people, exacerbated by the growing availability and appeal of shisha, vapes, and other smokeless tobacco products.

It said the misconception that these products were less harmful than traditional cigarettes have led to increased use among young people.

“As we mark this 20-year milestone, we urge the government to invest in continuous training and development programmes to ensure policy makers and enforcement officers are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills in tobacco control,” the statement advised.

It recommended the following that the government should strengthen initiatives that involve community members in decision-making processes, ensuring that tobacco control programmes are tailored to the unique needs of local populations.

Adopt digital tools and innovative solutions to improve health service delivery, data collection, and monitoring while developing strategies for sustainable funding sources for tobacco control programmes.

The government should deepen multi-sectoral collaboration for effective tobacco control and develop a code of conduct for public officers involved in setting and implementing public health policies for tobacco control.

The statement said the WHO FCTC’s 20-year journey highlighted the power of collaboration in advancing public health.

“Strong partnerships with CSOs, government bodies, and communities have been central to these achievements. Moving forward, continued unity and commitment will be crucial in tackling emerging tobacco control challenges and safeguarding public health,” it stated.

Source: GNA