New Bank of Ghana Board inaugurated

Vice-President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has urged the Governing Board of the Bank of Ghana to examine the bank’s existing policies to ensure they are aligned with leading contemporary policies.

She said more importantly, the policies should align to the government’s social contract with the people of Ghana.

The Vice-President made the call when she swore in the Governing Board of the Bank in Accra.

She said the government had ensured gender parity in the composition of the Board with the appointment of five women.

This composition, with over 40 per cent female representation, makes this Board appropriately diverse, inclusive and consistent with leading global practice and standards on board diversity and inclusion, she said.

“I have no doubt that with the right board dynamics and support from the government and all other stakeholders, you will live up to all expectations,” she said.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang expressed the hope that the Board would provide the necessary and enabling governance structures and financial sector leadership to propel the economic reset, rebuild and consolidation agenda of the government.

She said the members’ diverse backgrounds as public and private sector operators had equipped them with the required attitude and perspectives to offer the dynamic and inspirational leadership the Bank required at this critical period with significant challenges in the economy.

“The Bank presently requires dynamic and innovative leadership to provide the public services it is known for, and ultimately to restore and enhance the trust of the public and stakeholders in the Bank,” she added.

The Vice-President said the success or otherwise of the government largely depended on the performance of the Central Bank.

She said, “The President’s social contract with the people of Ghana to reset, rebuild and restore public trust and macro-economic stability, through responsive financial sector governance and sound economic policies rest on your shoulders as the Board, in equal manner as the Cabinet, the Minister for Finance and all other key stakeholders.”

Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, the Governor of the BOG, said the moment marked the beginning of a new chapter for the institution, as we embarked on a renewed commitment to financial stability, sound monetary policy, and economic resilience.

“We stand at a time of significant economic challenges macroeconomic instability, rising inflationary pressures, currency volatility, and fiscal constraints—all of which demand urgent and strategic action,” he said.

He said the Board, composed of esteemed professionals with vast expertise, was tasked with guiding the Bank’s policy direction and ensuring that we navigated these challenges with boldness, integrity, and accountability.

He said the inauguration provided them with an opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to excellence, transparency, and independence in their monetary and financial policies.

Source: GNA