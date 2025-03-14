Christian Tetteh Yohuno – The new Ghana IGP

Yesterday March 13, 2025, the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama appointed a new Inspector General of Police (IGP). The new IGP is Commissioner of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno. Sworn into office Friday March 14, 2025, he replaces Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

Taking office at 60 years old, Mr Yohuno was born on December 27, 1965. He joined the Ghana Police Service in 1985.

Until his appointment, he has been serving as Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations since July 2024.

Education

Mr Yohuno attended the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, where he obtained the GCE Ordinary and Advanced Level certificates. He earned an Intermediate Chartered Accountant certification from the Institute of Professional Studies in Legon (Now UPSA). He later went to the University of Ghana and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Administration (Human Resources Management). He also holds an Executive MBA in Project Management from the UPSA.

His career in the police service

He joined the Ghana Police Service in 1985 as a recruit. Over the years he rose through the ranks. He became a member of the Police Management Board, where he held responsibility for six critical portfolios at the Director-General level, including Administration, Special Duties, Motor Traffic and Transport, Police Intelligence Directorate, Special Operations, and General Operations.

He was the Accra Central Divisional Commander from 2007 to 2009, and at the same time he served as the Accra Regional Operations Commander. He was later appointed the Deputy Accra Regional Commander before being promoted to Regional Commander in 2013.

Mr Yohuno also held the position of Regional Finance Officer.

In December 2015, he was appointed the Director-General of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department of the Ghana Police Service before being reassigned as Director-General of Administration in 2016.

In 2011, he was awarded the Grand Medal for his meritorious service in combating armed robbery and other criminal activities in the country. He received a special promotion to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) in January 2012 and was later promoted to the position of Commissioner of Police (COP) on January 1, 2016.

He became the first Director-General of the Police Intelligence Directorate.

International engagements

He served on two United Nations peacekeeping missions in Bosnia and Herzegovina and East Timor.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi