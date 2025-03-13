Allow workers to join labour unions – Secretary General to Twyford Company

Mr Joshua Ansah, the Secretary General of the Ghana Trade Union Congress (TUC), has called on the management of Keda Ghana Ceramics Limited, producers of Twyford Ceramic Tiles, based in the Shama District to allow its workers to freely belong to a trade union of their choice.

He made the call at the Western Regional TUC Women’s Day celebration in Takoradi which sought to empower workers, especially women.

Mr Ansah mentioned that every Ghanaian worker had the right to belong to a union of his or her choice at the workplace to promote progress, peace and harmony.

He appealed to employers of Twyford to allow its workers to join any labour union of their choice as it was the sole right for workers to belong to a union in line with the labour laws in the country.

Mr Ansah indicated that should the management failed to comply with the labour laws of the country then force would be applied.

He urged Ghanaian management at the company to educate their Chinese partners on the country’s labour laws to see the need for them to allow workers to join a labour union.

The TUC Secretary-General appealed to the government to stiffen the labour laws of the country to serve as a deterrent to foreign investors who were likely to trample on the rights of Ghanaian workers.

Source: GNA