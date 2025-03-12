Government allocates GH¢7.51b to District Assembly Common Fund – Finance Minister

Government has allocated GH¢7.51 billion to the District Assembly Common Fund, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson. the Finance Minister, has said.

Presenting the 2025 Budget Statement in Parliament on Tuesday, Dr Ato Forson said this was in accordance with decentralisation policy objective of the Mahama Administration.

The Minister said the government proposed to Parliament that a minimum of 80 per cent of the funds should be sent directly to the District Assemblies to spur economic growth at the district level and deepen decentralization.

“Mr. Speaker, it is worth noting that this is in stark contrast to what has happened to the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) in recent years where less than 50 per cent of the released amount to the DACF goes to the District Assemblies, with a significant portion spent at the centre.”

The Finance Minister said GH¢100 million had been allocated for the repayment of monthly allowance to all Assembly Members.

