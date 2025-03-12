Ghana government earmarks GH¢2.81b for road maintenance

The Ghana government has allocated GH¢2.81 billion for the maintenance of roads in the country.

This amount represents a 155.5 per cent increase over the GH¢1.1 billion allocated to the sector in 2024.

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minister of Finance, disclosed this when presenting the 2025 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government to Parliament on Tuesday.

The Minister also announced the uncapping of the road fund to provide additional funding for the road sector.

He reiterated the Government’s plans to reintroduce road tolls in a technology-driven manner to help boost revenue collection and support the sector.

The previous administration had suspended the collection of road and bridge tolls in 2022.

Dr. Forson stated that the suspension of tolls had worsened the situation in the road sector, affecting the country’s ability to generate sufficient revenue for road construction and maintenance.

He explained that while the demand for road infrastructure construction and improvement continues to increase, substantial arrears and claims in the road sector remain.

Dr. Forson mentioned that, as of the end of 2024, the road sector was in debt to the tune of GH¢100 billion, with the road fund owing a total of GH¢5.75 billion.

“Mr. Speaker, while the annual average collections from road tolls have not been significant compared to its potential, the existing zero-rate policy for road tolls has exacerbated the situation and dimmed any prospects of raising enough revenue from tolls for road construction and maintenance.

“Accordingly, government will work with stakeholders, including the private sector, to roll out a technology-driven solution to re-introduce road tolls in 2025 as part of the Big Push Programme,” he said.

Source: GNA