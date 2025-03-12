Ghana government allocates GH¢492.5m for tidal wave, dam spillage victims  

The Ghana government has allotted GH¢200 million to support victims of the tidal wave disaster that recently displaced residents of Agavedzi and surrounding communities in the Ketu South Constituency.

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Minister of Finance made the announcement when presenting the 2025 Budget Statement to Parliament in Accra on Tuesday.

He also reported that the Government had allocated GH¢292.5 million to support victims of the Akosombo dam spillage.

Media reports indicated that over 300 people were affected by the disaster, with 50 homes destroyed and 80 kilometers of coastline devastated by the relentless tidal waves.

President John Mahama visited the tidal wave-hit Ketu South in the Volta Region and vowed to act on the sea defense project to protect the vulnerable coastlines.

The Akosombo Dam spillage has displaced an estimated 35,857 people, including children, according to a UNICEF report.

The Volta River Authority, in 2023, released water from the Akosombo Dam to prevent it from overflowing.

The rising level of the Volta River and the water inflow flooded low-lying communities along the river.

The North and Central Tongu districts were the most affected areas.

