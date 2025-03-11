Ghana government urged to uncap NHIL to ease pressure on NHIS

The Vision for Accelerated Sustainable Development – Ghana (VAST-Ghana) has called on the government to uncap the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) to ease the pressure on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

“The NHIL when uncapped as promised by the President can be one major avenue for additional funds to the government to reduce the financial strain on the NHIS and patients,” it stated.

A statement by Mr Labram Musah, Executive Director, VAST Ghana and National Coordinator, Ghana NCD Alliance urged the government through the Ministry of Health to initiate the process for an amendment of the earmarked Funds Capping and Realignment (Act 947).

“The NHIS no longer receives its full NHIL allocation, due to the capping law. Additionally, resources increasingly diverted towards non-core activities hinder efficiency. Today, less than 60 per cent of NHIS budget goes to claim payments,” it stated.

It said the uncapping would save many individuals suffering from non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

“The patients are burdened by high out-of-pocket costs for medications, diagnostics, and long-term treatment. The cap is seen as a negative measure by the health sector, weakening the potential revenue for NHIS operations,” it said.

The statement also recommended other key measures that the government should consider in the 2025 budget such as the upward review of the betting tax/retaining of the tax/restructuring the betting tax.

It said the rapid proliferation of sports betting, particularly among young people and children, was contributing to a silent public health crisis, exacerbating mental health disorders, financial ruin, and social instability.

“Betting addiction has been linked to rising cases of anxiety, depression, and substance abuse, which in turn increase the burden of NCDs such as cardiovascular diseases and hypertension,” the statement said.

It called on the government to review the excise tax to increase taxes on unhealthy products – tobacco, alcohol, sugar sweetened beverages (sugar, energy and carbonated drinks) ultra processed food.

The statement said in 2023 the government introduced excise taxes on unhealthy products such as tobacco, alcohol and sugar products in Excise Duty Amendment Act, 2023 (Act 1108).

The taxes were not benchmarked to inflation so over time the prices become cheap and government losses revenue.

World Health Organization recommends these excise taxes must be reviewed regularly to keep pace to inflation.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has indicated that revenue has increased from the excise taxes.

The GRA reports that excise tax revenue has significantly increased. The total excise tax revenue from SSBs was GH¢228.62 million in 2012, GH¢406.02 million in 2017, and GH¢735.46 million in 2022.

Following the introduction of the new tax in April 2023, revenue soared to GH¢1,325.57 million in 2023 (Source: GRA, 2023).

There was the need for government to earmark a percentage or portion of the excise tax to support specific health interventions such as NCDs, health promotion, among other health issues.

“We are particularly appreciative of President John Dramani Mahama on plans to establish the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (MahamaCare) in the coming weeks which will be dedicated to financing the treatment of NCDs.

“This initiative is crucial, as over 41 million annual deaths globally are attributable to NCDs, while in Ghana NCDs account for 45 per cent of all deaths annually,” the statement said.

The government should repurpose the COVID fund to support NCDs and to support the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (MahamaCare).

Source: GNA