Minerals Commission hands over reclaimed galamsey lands to three communities

The Minerals Commission has handed over 175 acres of reclaimed illegal mining (galamsey) sites to three communities within the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

The degraded lands were restored under the Lands Reclamation and Restoration Programme implemented by the Minerals Commission at Sefwi Nambro, Nkatiso and Surano “B” communities.

The government, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and Minerals Commission, undertook the reclamation exercise to restore degraded galamsey sites with the vision of improving the socio-economic life of the people in the affected communities.

A handing over ceremony, held at Ogyeahohoo’s Palace in Sefwi Anhwiaso, brought together all key stakeholders, including traditional leaders from the affected communities and other government officials, to mark the successful reclamation of the degraded galamsey lands.

Mr Stephen Abgo, Deputy Manager and Community Relations of Minerals Commission, expressed appreciation to the chiefs and people of the beneficiary communities for their unflinching support and collaboration during the implementation of the project cumulating in a successful completion and handing over.

He stated that mining had long been an essential driver for the growth of the Ghanaian economy, providing resources that promoted innovation, and spurred national growth, however, the practice came with a responsibility to protect and restore lands.

According to him, the reclamation presented an opportunity to heal the earth, transform disturbed landscape into thriving vegetables and ecosystems, and create spaces that benefited communities for generations to come.

Mr Abgo said the successful reclamation involved careful planning, innovation techniques, and collaboration with environmental experts and the local communities.

He charged the chiefs of the various communities to jealously protect the reclaimed lands to justify the investment made by the government.

Mr Thomas Tsibo-Darko, Consultant for the project, said the reclamation of the lands destroyed by unsafe mining was an endeavour that represented commitment to ecological recovery and sustainable development.

He was thankful to the various stakeholders in the affected communities particularly chiefs for their pivotal roles played for a successful completion.

On his part, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, praised the government and Minerals Commission for their collaborative efforts to embark on this important exercise, saying that its impact in the communities was immeasurable.

He said illegal mining had become a national canker which needed collaborative efforts to curb.

Ogyeahohoo Gyebi II, who is also the President of National House of Chiefs, warned all his chiefs against illegal mining activities that destroyed water bodies, forest reserves and cocoa farmlands, and pledged the commitment of the communities to protect the reclaimed lands for sustainable development.

Source: GNA