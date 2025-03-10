Ghana Premier League returns as Hearts, Kotoko record wins to move them up After a month break, the 2024-25 Ghana Premier League returned with all clubs back in action as they fulfilled their matchday 23 duties.

Accra Hearts of Oak opened week 23 with an impressive display as they edged Young Apostles 2-0 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

Micheal Awuah Mensah opened the scoring for the Phobians in the 43rd minute of the first half, while an own goal from Young Apostles’ Rahman Abdul early in the second half ensured victory for the Phobians.

The win ensured the Phobians maintained their seven-game unbeaten run as they are third on the league table with 36 points.

Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways as they safely dispatched Legon Cities 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Patrick Aseidu and Kwame Poku were on target for the Porcupine Warriors, who stretched their unbeaten home run to five in the league.

With the win, the Porcupine Warriors have 37 points and are now joint top of the Premier League together with Bibiani Gold Stars, who also won their fixture game against Nations FC.

Accra Lions continued the struggles in the league as they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat against Berekum Chelsea at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.

Stephen Amankona scored a hat trick to secure all three points for Berekum Chelsea, who stayed mid-table with 28 points.

Medema SC also recorded an impressive 3-1 win over Bechem United at the TNA Stadium in Tarkwa.

Bernadinho Tetteh, Micheal Sarpong, and Kelvin Nkrumah all scored for the ‘Mauve and Yellow,’ who moved into the top four.

Full-time scores:

Asante Kotoko 2-0 Legon Cities

Karela Utd 1-1 Basake Holy Stars

Medeama SC 3-1 Bechem Utd

Goldstars 1-0 Nations FC

Vision FC 1-1 Heart of Lions

Berekum Chelsea 3-1 Accra Lions

Dreams FC 0-0 Aduana FC

Hearts of Oak 2-0 Young Apostles

Source: GNA