Akufo-Addo highlights Dr J. B. Danquah’s contributions to Ghana’s development  

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has emphasised Dr Joseph Boagye Danquah’s significant contributions to Ghana’s political development.

He also called to an end to name-calling and derogatory remarks against the late Dr. Joseph Boakye Danquah, a statesman and one of the Big Six in the history of Ghana.

His call follows allegations that Tamale Central MP, Murtala Mohammed, recently referred to Dr. J.B. Danquah as a “traitor” and a “CIA operative” during parliamentary proceedings on February 4, 2025.

This prompted the Coalition for Youth Development in Okyeman to petition the Speaker of Parliament on March 7.

Speaking at Dr J. B. Danquah’s 60th Anniversary Remembrance Service at the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Kyebi, former President Akufo-Addo highlighted Dr Danquah’s persistent advocacy for the rule of law as a fundamental guarantee of liberty and individual freedom, which remained pivotal to Ghana’s political trajectory.

He said Dr Danquah’s persistent call for the rule of law to be entrenched in the country’s body politic was the ultimate guarantee of liberty and individual freedom.

“Today, it stands as a central feature of Ghanaian politics, which we must never renounce,” he stressed.

Former President Akufo-Addo launched a compendium of 60 commemorative statements honouring the legacy of Dr J. B Danquah.

“Despite Dr J. B Danquah’s immense contributions to Ghana’s development, his name continues to be embroiled in needless controversy, both in death as in life,” Akufo-Addo stated.

Meanwhile, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Minority Leader, in an address, condemned the recent derogatory remarks made in Parliament about Dr J. B Danquah.

He also criticised the invasion of the residence of the former Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta and urged Ghanaians to reject hate speech and prioritise national unity to promote development.

“Since the 1940s, no group of people has suffered a smear campaign as enduring as that against Daddy Danquah and his people. These are individuals who have contributed immensely to public service and the betterment of our nation, yet, they have been maligned beyond measure for their pure and patriotic sacrifices.

“Let us leave here today with a renewed sense of purpose, knowing that democracy is not a gift handed down through history, but a perpetual struggle we must embrace with courage and resolve,” Mr Afenyo-Markin stated.

“Let us denounce hate campaigns, regardless of their targets, and put the love and dignity of Ghana and Africa above all differences. What unites us is far greater than the forces seeking to divide and weaken us,” the Minority Leader stressed.

Source: GNA