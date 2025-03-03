Theatrics and drama should be sparingly invoked – Speaker Bagbin  

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has said frequent theatrics and drama on the floor of the parliamentary chamber constitute an anticlimax and urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to defreeze the phenomenon.

He said though theatrics and drama were allowed on the floor of the House to de-stress, it should be parsimoniously used in order not to abuse or create confusion leading to disturbances and truncation of proceedings.

“Theatrics and dramas are not meant for every/ day, otherwise it will become like a boy’s game in football, where the owner of the ball grasps it and bolts when found losing.”

Speaker Bagbin made these remarks s at the opening of a three-day orientation programme for Members of the Ninth Parliament in Ho.

The Minority side of Parliament, saying that it wanted to cut cost, has however boycotted the training programme, and added that holding it outside the chamber had higher cost implications.

The orientation programme is being organised by the Parliamentary Training Institute (PTI).

It is to orient the legislators to discharge their mandate of legislation, deliberation, oversight, investigation and other regulatory functions effectively and efficiently.

Speaker Bagbin said mastering the skills, rules and procedures as well as other technical treaks demands special abilities to surmount the challenges confronting legislators.

He noted that a gaffe, mistake or wrong expression or communication could send an MP out of Parliament.

Speaker Bagbin said that the special training sessions for the legislators are legitimate, adding that, “an MP can lose election on the basis of wrongful use of a word, which sounds flimsy but a reality.”

He said failure to attend a funeral or pay part of bride a price may constitute an arsenal to send a Member of Parliament home.

He said following diligently the rules, laws and standing orders are not enough to make MPs excel but “applying certain tactics, use of body language and others places an icing on the cake, which no book can teach.”

Speaker Bagbin said the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, various Acts of Parliament, and the Standing Orders of Parliament impose a huge mandate and responsibility on the Ghanaian MP.

He said: “You must listen attentively to the resource personnel to know and prioritise the tools of your work in order to plan your career or change direction in your life to be able to cope with the mandate, numerous duties and huge responsibilities.

“Hon Members, self-leadership is the best step to take to be successful in this career.”

The topics in the three-day training programme include: The Rights of the Majority and Minority Caucuses of Parliament, Conflict Management, Consensus Building in a Majoritarian Legislature, the Legislative Process, Private Members Bills, the Art of Reviewing and Analyzing Legislation, Mastering the Rules of Procedure, Skills in Advocacy, Lobbying and Negotiation for Legislators, Scrutinizing the Budget and Economic Policy of Government.

Source: GNA