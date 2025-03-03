Ghanaian facing extradition to Nigeria to stand trial for stealing

An Accra Circuit Court remanded Stephen Agordotse, a Ghanaian worker, into police custody pending his extradition to Abuja, Nigeria.

Agordotse, the Operations Manager of Discovery Logistics and E-Commerce Service in Lagos, Nigeria, is alleged to have stolen his employer’s vehicle, electronic gadgets, and money.

Once all legal processes are completed, Agordotse will be sent to Abuja to stand trial for theft.

His arrest followed an INTERPOL signal from Abuja, indicating that he had been detained by the Accra Central Police Command.

The court remanded Agordotse, citing concerns that he might not appear in court if released.

“Considering the steps being taken by the state to extradite the accused to Nigeria for trial. The accused may not appear before the court if set at liberty.

“Accordingly accused is remanded into police custody,” the Court said.

Agordotse informed the court that he had been in custody for a month.

The prosecution stated that all necessary processes for his extradition had been completed and requested a short date for the next hearing.

As a result, the court adjourned the case to March 12.

The prosecution revealed that Agordotse, a Ghanaian, was employed at Discovery Logistics and E-Commerce Service in Lagos, Nigeria, and was accused of stealing company items worth 8,760,000 Naira.

The stolen items included a KIA Cereto saloon car, two motorcycles, a laptop, a mobile phone, a flat-screen television, and 180,000 Naira in cash.

On January 13, 2025, INTERPOL Abuja sent a message indicating that Agordotse had been arrested by the Accra Central Police.

Following the development, the police proceeded to the station and took Agordotse in for further questioning.

In his Investigation Caution Statement, Agordotse admitted to stealing the items when he worked as the Operations Manager for the company.

Source: GNA