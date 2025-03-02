Use of Red Dye-3 in food is guided by standards – FDA

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has clarified that the Red Dye-3 or erythrosine (E127) can be used in foods but is guided by the General Standard for Food Additive.

It said the standards (GSFA 2024)/Codex Stan 192-1995), revised in 2024, were approved by the Food and Agriculture Organisation and the World Health Organisation Joint Expert Committee on Food Additive.

A statement issued in Accra by the FDA, copied to the Ghana News Agency on Saturday, said the Authority had since been monitoring those products for possible adulteration.

This follows a media report on research by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on: “Banned Substances Found in Tomato Paste in Ghana.”

It said in 2015, the Authority played a key role in ensuring that the Red Dye-3 (E127- synthetic colour) was banned in tomato products in Ghana.

The FDA, acknowledging the research, said although it was conducted in 2018, it was published on the KNUST website in 2024, by which time the Authority had long investigated the implicated brands and taken the necessary regulatory actions to ensure compliance.

The statement said some of the regulatory actions undertaken included the safe disposal of the implicated brands and bulk products from manufacturing premises, the Safe disposal of food colours found at manufacturing premises, and the application of administrative fines.

The research took samples of Tomato Mix and analysed them as Tomato Paste, leading to misinterpretations.

Tomato Mix products have historically been more susceptible to the addition of synthetic colours, dietary fiber, and sugar – additives that were not permitted in tomato paste, it said.

In 2018, the FDA registered only three Tomato Mix and 10 Tomato Paste products, but the market currently had 62 registered tomato mix and 40 registered tomato paste products.

“All these products comply with Ghana’s standards and undergo rigorous evaluation and testing before approval,” it stated.

Tomato paste and tomato mix are two distinct products legally recognised but differ significantly in composition.

Tomato paste contains a minimum of 24 per cent tomato concentrate with or without salt as per the Ghana Standard GS 246:2019.

Tomato Mix, however, contains a minimum of seven per cent tomato concentrate, tomato powder, water, salt, starch, dietary fiber, and optional ingredients such as sugars, flavours, natural colours, spices, vitamins, or minerals as per the Ghana Standard GS 1203:2018.

Natural colours are permitted in tomato mix but Erythrosine is not allowed in tomato products.

However, it is allowed by the GSFA for use in small quantities in candies, baked foods (cookies & cakes), frozen desserts, frostings, and beverages.

It said for the consumer to make a more informed choice, the FDA introduced labeling guidelines in 2018 (https://fdaghana.gov.gh/wp-) and content/uploads/2025/ guidelines-for-the labelling-of-tomato-mix.pdf).

This makes it mandatory for the name on the label to be clearly stated (whether Paste or Mix), and all ingredients used in the product listed on the label.

It said the FDA, among other things, enforced strict regulatory measures on the importation, manufacture, and sale of tomato products through Pre-market Evaluation and Registration.

All tomato products undergo laboratory testing and approval before being introduced to the market, it said.

The statement assured of timely collaboration between its Research and Nutrition Department and other researchers to ensure that safety concerns were addressed appropriately.

The FDA remained committed to protecting public health, it said, and urged academic institutions to engage with the Authority when conducting research that had regulatory implications to avoid any misinterpretation.

Source: GNA