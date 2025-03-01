Universal Hospitals Group launches Ghana’s first locally manufactured medical equipment 

In a groundbreaking ceremony, Universal Hospitals Group Limited (UHG), Friday unveiled its first Made-in-Ghana medical equipment, the PBS Bedhead Unit and EA X-ray Viewer.

While the PBS Bedhead Unit had been designed with the provision of a nurse call system if required, the EA X-ray Viewer had been designed to provide unmatched clarity and reliability, making it an essential tool for healthcare professionals, dentists and industrial experts.

The PBS Bedhead Unit and EA X-ray Viewer were designed and developed by UHG’s Innovation Hub, comprising expert biomedical engineers and technical professionals.

This cutting-edge equipment exemplifies UHG’s commitment to advancing medical innovation and improving patient care outcomes.

Mr Frederick Amissah, the Chief Executive Officer of Universal Hospitals Group, expressed his pride, saying, “… Our dedicated team of researchers, engineers, and designers have poured their knowledge, expertise, and passion into the development of this first-in-class Ghana-made biomedical equipment….

“This cutting-edge innovation is not just a testament to our organisation’s capabilities, but also a reflection of our unwavering dedication to advancing healthcare and improving lives.”

He said for years Ghana had relied on imported medical equipment.

However, with UHG’s locally manufactured equipment, the narrative was changing.

According to Mr Amissah, the PBS Bedhead Unit and EA X-ray Viewer had undergone rigorous evaluations and received certifications from the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), ensuring they met the highest standards of safety and effectiveness.

He said: “The launch of these locally manufactured biomedical equipment is expected to revolutionise Ghana’s healthcare landscape, improving patient care and reducing reliance on imported medical equipment.”

In a speech read on behalf of Mr. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Minister of Health, Dr Wisdom Atiwoto, Director of Research Statistics and Information Management at the Ministry of Health, said: “… The introduction of these two ground-breaking pieces of equipment aligns perfectly with the government’s vision of creating a healthier, self-dependent, and more prosperous society.”

Dr Nicholas Adjabu, Head of Biomedical Engineering at the Ministry of Health, said, “… For far too long, we have depended on imported medical equipment… But today, we change the narrative. Today, we proudly unveil two ground-breaking products—the locally manufactured PBS Bedhead Unit and the EA X-ray Viewer—designed and built from scratch right here in Ghana.”

Established in 1988, UHG is a leading Ghanaian turnkey healthcare construction and biomedical equipment innovation company.

With over 35 years of experience, UHG has expanded its portfolio to include high-quality offerings in specialist project designing, building, training, medical equipment installation, and maintenance.

