KNUST murder suspect remanded in custody

Daniel Tuffuor, the suspect in the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) murder case, was on Friday remanded into police custody by the Prempeh Assembly Hall District Court in Kumasi.

Tuffour was arrested on Thursday in connection with the tragic death of a final year biological sciences student at the university on Thursday February 27, 2025.

His plea was not taken after the fact sheet was read; he will reappear before the court on Friday March 24, 2025.

The police prosecutor requested the court to keep him in custody for two weeks to enable the police cto continuewith their investigations.

Tuffuor was picked up by the Police after campus CCTV footage captured him engaged in a violent confrontation with the deceased, Joana Deladem Yabani.

Reports suggested that Joana fell on the ground during the altercation and after realizing she was unresponsive, the suspect allegedly relocated her body close to the University’s Disability and Rehabilitation Centre, where she was later found at dawn on that day.

Medical personnel from KNUST Hospital arrived at the scene, but she was pronounced dead before her body was transported to the morgue for further examination.

