Gt Accra Regional Minister reintroduces National Sanitation Day with a call for support  

Madam Linda Akweley Obenewaa Ocloo, Greater Regional Minister, has reintroduced the National Sanitation Day, a monthly initiative put in place to improve sanitation in the Greater Accra Region.

She said the initiative aims to instill a renewed sense of cleanliness, discipline and responsibility in communities to prevent communicable diseases like cholera and check flooding.

In a short briefing and engagement with Assembly Members, market women, city and district authorities at the Madina Main Station, Madam Ocloo set the various groups geared up for the day’s exercise into motion as they cleaned gutters and the environment.

The National Sanitation Day introduced is observed on the first Saturday of every month.

The Regional Minister said sanitation remains one of the key challenges of the region, affecting not only the physical health and wellbeing of citizens but the environment.

“To address this, there will be a regional sanitation day every month which aligns with the national sanitation day exercise to promote cleanliness and environmental hygiene across the region,” the Regional Minister said.

Madam Ocloo, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Shai-Osudoku Constituency, said the National Sanitation Day had become an inevitable exercise and needed a collective effort from all stakeholders.

“This initiative is a collective effort, and I therefore make a call to all assemblies, traditional leaders, religious organisations, market associations, youth groups and the private sector to fully support and participate in this noble cause,” she noted.

The Minister said citizens together could make the region cleaner, healthier and more liveable, adding that “let’s us embrace this duty with the same energy and commitment that our forebears showed in building this great nation.”

Madam Sophia Kudjordji, Chief Corporate Communication Officer, Jospong and Zoomlion, who described the exercise as ‘worthy cause,’ commended the inhabitants within the Madina enclave for coming out to support cleanliness.

Several associations and groups including the ‘Buz Stop Boys,’ a group of young people in Ghana, who clean the streets and bus stops of Accra and other cities joined the exercise.

Source: GNA