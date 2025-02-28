Mahama pledges to fight corruption, implement far-reaching reforms

President John Dramani Mahama Thursday pledged to fight corruption and implement far-reaching reforms that will eventually achieve a sustainable zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

As soon as the 2025 Budget was approved, the Government would take steps to reform the existing anti-corruption agencies, increase funding, and improve transparency and accountability, he said.

The President made the pledge when he presented his first State of the Nation Address to Parliament in Accra.

He said his commitment to fighting corruption would continue with the establishment of a unit at the presidency where complaints and reports regarding graft and corruption would continue to be received and transferred to the Office of the Attorney General.

“We will shortly submit for consideration a bill to regulate and restrict the sale or disposal of public and state assets,” he added.

President Mahama said Ghanaians voted overwhelmingly to endorse the National Democratic Congress because it demonstrated a strong commitment to fighting corruption.

The Justice and Legal sectors, he said, played pivotal roles in ensuring accountability and fostering the fair, equitable treatment of citizens by the state and its agencies.

“Delays and uncertainties have plagued justice delivery in Ghana, leading many Ghanaians to perceive a politicisation of the judicial process,” he said and that; “The public’s trust in the judiciary’s independence is alarmingly low.”

He said they would restore confidence in the judiciary and the Government would uphold its independence, work with the Judicial Council and Services to depoliticise justice delivery and collaborate closely with the Chief Justice to combat corruption, effectively.

The President said in line with the party’s manifesto commitment to reforming and expanding legal education, “we have developed a Legal Education Reform Bill, ready to be presented to the Cabinet for approval and laying before Parliament.”

On January 30, 2025, he inaugurated the Constitution Review Committee to undertake a comprehensive review of the fundamental law and ensure it reflected the hopes and aspirations of citizens.

The committee, composed of distinguished scholars, jurists, and professionals who have made significant contributions to the nation, both in the public and private sectors, will engage Ghanaians and consult with relevant stakeholders and experts over the next six months.

President Mahama said the findings would ultimately be presented to the public for approval in a referendum, followed by submission to Parliament for enactment into law.

He said Ghana’s internal security remained stable despite developments primarily rooted in chieftaincy disputes.

“We firmly believe that even amidst conflict, it is essential for our citizens to coexist peacefully and seek resolution,” he said.

The Government would initiate comprehensive reforms across all security agencies to strengthen national security, he noted.

Source: GNA