Sundanese journalist Durra Gambo receives TAEF Service to Journalism Award

Sudanese journalist in exile, Durra Mohammed Gambo has been honoured with The African Editors Forum (TAEF) Service to Journalism Award.

The award was given to Ms Gambo at the ongoing African Media Festival organized by Baraza Lab, in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

The award is in recognition of Durra Gambo’s unwavering commitment to press freedom, truth, and democracy, making her the second recipient of this prestigious award, following the esteemed Mathatha Tsedu, and she stands as a beacon of courage, resilience, and integrity in journalism.

A statement issued by TAEF, says for over two decades, she has fearlessly reported on some of Sudan’s most defining moments, from the South Sudan referendum to civil unrest, exposing human rights violations and giving voice to those silenced by oppression.

A founding member of the Sudanese Journalists Network and a pioneer of Al Ahdath newspaper, Durra has played a critical role in independent journalism in Sudan. Her work with international outlets such as Al Jazeera, BBC, and Sudan Bukra TV has provided the world with an unfiltered lens into the realities of war, displacement, and the struggle for democracy.

Her commitment to the truth has come at a significant personal cost. As Sudan descended into war, she found herself trapped in a conflict that sought to control the media narrative. Threatened by both warring factions, she refused to compromise her journalistic integrity.

In her own words: “There is a direct threat to journalists from both armies. There are bombs everywhere. There are no safe ways for civilians to leave the city of Khartoum.”

“Despite the grave dangers she faces, Durra continues to fight for press freedom, embodying the very essence of journalism—truth in the face of fear, resilience in the face of repression, and an unshakable belief that information is the cornerstone of freedom,” the statement said.

Commenting, Churchill Otieno, President of TAEF, praised Durra’s exceptional contribution to journalism, stating:

“Durra Mohammed Gambo’s bravery is a testament to the power of journalism in holding power to account. She reminds us all why press freedom must be protected, why truth must always be defended, and why the voices of those in conflict must never be silenced. We are honored to recognize her work with this award.”

As the 2025 Service to Journalism Award laureate, Durra joins a distinguished legacy of journalists who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to ethical reporting and press freedom in Africa, the statement added.

TAEF notes that it remains committed to defending and celebrating fearless journalism across the continent.

By Peter Menash