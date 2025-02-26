Manager of roofing company arraigned over alleged fraud

The Manager of Joonak Roofing is before the Amasaman Circuit Court over alleged GH¢14,000.00 fraud.

Clement Acquah Jonah is said to have taken the money from Nana Offei under the pretext of supplying him with a quantity of roofing sheets which he has denied, according to prosecutors.

He was granted a GH¢50,000.00 bail with two sureties.

The Court ordered the sureties to produce their valid national identity cards to the Court’s Registry.

Acquah would make his next appearance on April 6, 2025 and the Court has ordered Prosecution to serve him with the necessary materials for Case Management Conference.

Police Chief Inspector Frederick Ansah-Awuah told the Court presided over by Ms Enid Marful-Sau that Nana Offei, the Complainant was an Accountant and resident of Sarpeiman whilst Acquah, the accused person, was a resident of Kasoa.

He said on October 16, 2024, the Complainant contracted accused person who claimed to be a manager of Joonak Roofing to roof his three buildings at Adjen Kotoku for him.

Prosecution said after negotiation, the accused person charged the complainant GH¢14,000.00 which was paid in full to the accused person.

Chief Inspector Awuah-Ansah said the accused person went to a sister Company to buy the roofing sheet with the quality of 3.0 instead of the 4.5 agreed on to roof two buildings, leaving one building with an excuse that his company had a problem.

The Court heard that all efforts made to get accused person to roof the remaining proved futile.

Since he failed to pick Complainant’s calls, the Complainant used a different phone line to contact him, tricking him to believe he was giving him another contract which he responded, leading to his arrest.

After necessary investigation, the accused person was charged with the offence.

His counsel, in praying for bail, said it was a contractual agreement, and his client was prepared to attend Court to prove his innocence.

His said the client was not known (first time offender), gainfully employed, adding that he had men and women of substantial means to stand as sureties.

Source: GNA