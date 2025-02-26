Four before Court over alleged GH¢250,000.00 damage

The Amasaman Circuit Court has granted a GH¢250,000.00 bail with two sureties each to four persons for allegedly causing damage to a fence wall valued GH¢250,000.00.

The Court presided over by Ms Enid Marful-Sau asked that the sureties deposited their valid national identity cards at the Court’s Registry.

The Court ordered Odai Ashong, 64, Adjetey Sowah, 36, Odai Mensah, 41 and George Anum Tetteh, 48, the accused persons, to make their next appearance on March 25, 2025, by which time Prosecution should have served them with the necessary materials.

Police Chief Inspector Salifu Nashiru told the Court presided over that Mr Samuel Darko, the Complainant, was a businessman resident at Tabora, Accra.

He said the accused persons: Ashong, Sowah and Mensah were farmers except Tetteh who was a mechanic. They are residents of Samsam.

During 2020, the complainant bought four plots of land from one Nii Ago Adjei at Samsam and built a concrete fence wall around it, the Court heard.

The Prosecution said on November 14, 2024, at about 0700 hours, the complainant visited the land and to his dismay, the entire fence wall had been demolished.

The case was reported to Adjen Kotoku Police and during investigation the said Nii Ago Adjei was invited.

He told Court that at the time of purchasing the said parcels of land from the alodial owners, the accused persons and their elders went to erect red flags on the land claiming ownership of it, the Police said.

Chief Inspector Nashiru said it was based on that claim that the complainant suspected them to be the persons behind the demolishing of the fence wall.

He said the accused persons were subsequently arrested and after necessary investigation they were charged.

Their counsel, in praying for bail, said his clients were not at the crime scene during the demolition and that they knew nothing about it.

He said they had fixed places of abode and would attend Court to face prosecution.

Prosecution pleaded with the Court to vary the bail conditions as the Police struggled before they were arraigned.

Chief Inspector Nashiru said they even threatened the investigator for sending them to Court.

They also picked a quarrel with the Prosecutor when being served with documents for Court.

The Court warned that if they made any trouble, their bail would be revoked.

Source: GNA