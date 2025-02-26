Foreign Ministry engages Embassies over poor conditions for Ghanaian visa applicants

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has engaged Embassies and High Commissions on the numerous complaints by the public, on how Ghanaian citizens are treated when they visit Foreign Missions in Accra for visa applications.

A statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the complaints cover issues such as, not providing conducive waiting areas, non-availability of emergency services, long waiting times for appointment dates as well as challenges in using visa application websites.

“To address these concerns, the Ministry has dispatched a Note Verbale to all Embassies and High Commissions urging them to put in place appropriate and humane conditions at their Embassies, High Commissions and visa centres,” the statement said.

“It is the Ministry’s expectation that Foreign Missions will respond positively and appropriately to the request.”

The statement said the Ministry would continue to take steps to ensure that the Embassies and High Commissions comply with the directives therein stated in the Note Verbale, while acknowledging that Embassies and High Commissions reserve the right to determine who they issue visas to.

It said the Ministry assured the public of its commitment to addressing the concerns of Ghanaian visa applicants.

Source: GNA