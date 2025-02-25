Stakeholders must embrace effective collaboration to unlock full potential of Blue Economy

The second Blue Economy Conference (IBEC-2025) has ended in The Gambia with a call on various stakeholders to embrace effective collaboration to unlock the full potential of the Blue Economy.

The Conference organised by the Regional Maritime University (RMU) in Accra in collaboration with the Dar es Salaam Maritime Institute (DMI), Tanzania was on the theme: “Harnessing the Blue Economy: Leveraging for Innovative and Sustainable Development.”

The event was under the auspices of The Gambian Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure.

The three-day Conference brought together over 200 international stakeholders to share ideas on promoting the blue economy to subsequently lead development across the continent, by tapping into prospects within the maritime industry.

Dr Jethro W. Brooks Jr., the Acting Vice Chancellor of the RMU called on various stakeholders to foster collaborations within the sub-region to harness the full potential of the blue economy.

He emphasised the need for industry players to be innovative and collaborate effectively to tap into the prospects within the ocean.

Dr Brooks Jr said the blue economy focuses on leveraging oceanic resources to drive economic development while sustaining the environment.

“Our vision to utilise the resources within the ocean to foster economic development within the sub-region could only be realised through innovation, collaboration and commitment to sustainability,” he said.

He said they need to ensure that our development does not come at the expense of the environment. Hence, we need to engage in practices that would protect our water bodies, climate and the entire environment for future generations.

“A good blue economy must ensure conservation, equity as well as exclusivity. It is important to focus on a long-term approach which would ensure that today’s blue economy would build a legacy for tomorrow,” he added.

Dr Brooks Jr., said “Let us come together to harness the potential of the blue economy for the benefit of the ocean, the people and climate.”

He commended organisers and sponsors for their efforts while expressing optimism towards a greater future with a focus on the blue economy.

Muhammed B.S Jallow, The Gambian Vice President reiterated that “we are at a decisive moment that demands we fully leverage the economic potential the marine and Blue Economy provides.”

He emphasised the sustainable use of ocean resources to drive economic growth, enhance livelihoods, and create jobs while ensuring the health of marine ecosystems.

“We must adopt approaches that harness the ocean’s ability to generate prosperity while maintaining the vitality and robustness of our marine environments for generations to come,” he said.

Mr Ebrima Sillah, the Gambian Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure said, “the Blue Economy is not just vital for our economies but essential for the livelihoods on this planet.”

He, therefore, called on all stakeholders to unite in this crucial effort, stressing that protecting marine life is a collective responsibility that we must all embrace.

There were presentations on key subject areas including Blue Justice Approach to Blue Economy Policy Development and Implementation to Social Safeguard Small-scale Fishers in Africa and Digital Transformation of the Blue Economy.

The rest are Food Safety Concern: A Priority in the Blue Economy, Aquaculture Innovation: Sustainable Practices for the Future of Seafood and Livelihood and Ocean Governance: Policy for Sustainable Blue Economy Development.

Others are, Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation: Legal Instruments of Climate Change on Marine Environments and Coastal Communities, Ensuring Marine Safety and Security as well as Sustainable Fisheries Management.

Source: GNA