Dr Zakari Mumuni appointed as First Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana

The President, John Dramani Mahama has appointed Dr Zakari Mumuni as the First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

Information available to the Ghana News Agency said Dr Mumuni’s confirmation awaits approval from the Council of State.

With over two decades of experience in central banking, macroeconomic policy analysis, and financial market development, Dr Mumuni is expected to bring expertise and strategic insight to Ghana’s monetary policy.

If approved, he will play a key role in stabilizing the nation’s financial sector amid ongoing economic challenges.

Dr Mumuni is currently the Director of the Financial Markets Department at the Bank of Ghana and a member of its Monetary Policy Committee.

Throughout his career, he has held crucial roles, including Head of Modelling and Forecasting in the Research Department and Special Assistant to the Governor.

His expertise in macroeconomic forecasting, debt sustainability analysis, and monetary policy implementation makes him a strong candidate for the position.

His academic credentials include a PhD in Economics from the University of Nottingham, an MPhil from the University of Ghana, and extensive research publications on inflation targeting and monetary policy

Dr Mumuni is a distinguished academic and researcher known for his contributions to the field of economics, particularly in the areas of monetary policy and inflation targeting.

His recent work has focused on the implications of inflation targeting in low-income countries, with a specific emphasis on its effectiveness within the Ghanaian context.

Dr Mumuni’s affiliation with the Bank of Ghana in 2020 highlights his practical engagement with monetary policy, allowing him to bridge the gap between theoretical research and real-world economic challenges.

His publications, including “Inflation targeting and monetary policy in Ghana” and “Inflation targeting in low-income countries: Does IT work?”, have been well-received in reputable academic journals, reflecting his commitment to advancing the understanding of economic strategies in developing nations.

Source: GNA