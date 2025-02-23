Students urged to use Al as a bridge to connect past to future

Students of Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) have been urged to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a bridge to connect the past to the future for better development and quality education delivery.

The AI’s is said to have capabilities in data processing and machine learning that created dynamic, interactive models, digital resources as well as personalised learning experiences.

Dr Wilberforce Sefakor Dzisah, Senior Lecturer and Head of Department for Liberal Arts and Communication Studies in the School of Liberal Arts and Social Science at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and an old student of Ketasco, in a public lecture delivered to mark this year’s 72nd anniversary of Ketasco, said that technology with AI was a new generational tool for national development.

“With the growing demand for technical, analytical, and problem-solving abilities, AI powered tools can help students develop competencies in fields such as coding, data science whilst the tools often include interactive simulation, virtual assistant among others,” he said.

Dr Dzisah said that by incorporating AI into the learning curriculum, students would be able to gain exposure to cutting-edge technologies and improve their preparedness for the needed labour market.

He said that on the part of teachers, AI could help them automate grading system and provide immediate detailed feedbacks to enable them to focus more on interactive teaching with less on administrative duties.

“Our students can meet the challenges of history by drawing on the heroic struggles and successes chalked by their forebears, embracing the present and break new barriers by confronting the future with the utmost optimism and hope.”

He said AI had more capacities if properly harnessed to help students meet the challenges of history by navigating the complexities to promote quality education and produce the “crème de la crème for national development.”

Dr Dzisah believed that Ketasco could meet the challenges of history by incorporating AI into educational curriculum whilst pivoting it to resolve human foibles, militating against quality education.

He said that intersecting of AI in education represented a unique opportunity for addressing long-standing challenges and create a world where knowledge was not only widely available but also empowering.

He further urged students to be mindful in deciding on how best to use AI profitably and not just for advancement of technology but also to advance humanity.

He said that, “as we are told, AI has been contextualised as the simulation of human intelligence in machine, programmed to think, learn and solve problems like human and has become part of educational mix but must be control and use well.”

He charged all past and present students to continue supporting the school for more success and development through quality education that would uplift Ketasco to be the light of Africa.

Some students who GNA interacted with expressed gratitude about the public lecture and promised to make good use of lessons that were inculcated in them for a successful and brighter future.

The public lecture which was graced by both present and past students was held on Friday February 21 at the Ketasco park ahead of the main durbar on the theme:”Ketasco as an anchor:Meeting the challenges of history through Artificial Intelligence and Quality Education.

The 72nd anniversary was powered by 1975, 1985,1995,2000,2005,2015 year groups.

Source: GNA