Minority expresses dissatisfaction with 10% wage increase for public sector workers  

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has voiced its discontent with the recently announced 10 per cent wage increase for public sector workers, deeming it insufficient in the face of rising living costs.

This development comes after negotiations between the Labour Union and President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday, February 20.

Minority Leader Mr Alexander Afenyo-Marking commenting on the development on the Floor of Parliament on Friday highlighted past salary increments to emphasise the inadequacy of the latest adjustment.

“… Mr Speaker, in 2017, public sector workers enjoyed a 12.5 per cent increase in pay. In 2018, they enjoyed 11 per cent, in 2020 there was a 15 per cent increase, and in 2021 there was a 4 per cent plus an interim premium of 15 per cent.

“… In 2022, there was a 15 per cent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) on the base salary. In 2023, there was a 30 per cent increase, and in 2024, there was a 23 per cent increase between January and June and 25 per cent from July to December. Now, we are facing just a 10 per cent increment,” he said.

Mr Afenyo-Markin stressed that the ordinary Ghanaian worker had higher expectations, particularly in a 24-hour economy.

“Mr Speaker, they have a legitimate expectation that President Mahama will do better. The 10 per cent is unacceptable,” he added.

In contrast, Majority Leader, Mr Mahama Ayariga commended the Labour Union’s acceptance of the 10 per cent salary increase, viewing it as an endorsement of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

Mr Ayariga argued that the agreement reflected workers’ confidence in the administration’s economic policies and commitment to improving livelihoods.

“… Mr Speaker, the workers of this country, led by their leaders, gladly accepted the 10 per cent increase. Accepting a 10 per cent increment as against 25 per cent is a vote of confidence in the leader because they have confidence that President John Mahama, when he collects the tax, will not be flying and bathing in the air,” he said.

The 10 per cent wage increase, retroactive from January 1, 2024, will amount to a 35 per cent cumulative salary increase over the last four years.

Source: GNA