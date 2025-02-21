Second Deputy Minority Whip condemns legal actions against Akwatia MP

Second Deputy Minority Whip Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Thursday criticised the legal actions taken against the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Mr. Ernest Yaw Kumi, warning that they pose a serious threat to Ghana’s democracy.

Mr. Shaib’s remarks followed a ruling by a Koforidua High Court on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, which found Mr. Kumi guilty of contempt for defying an interim injunction that barred him from being sworn in as a legislator.

The presiding judge, Justice Senyo Amedahe, subsequently issued a bench warrant for Mr. Kumi’s arrest after he failed to appear before the court for sentencing.

At a press conference held in Parliament House in Accra on Thursday, Mr. Shaib described the move as an infringement on Mr. Kumi’s rights and a danger to the nation’s democratic framework.

“… Ghana’s democracy thrives on fairness, the rule of law, and the principles of justice. The actions taken against Mr. Ernest Yaw Kumi threaten not only his rights but also the very foundations of our democratic processes and principles,” Mr. Shaib said.

He further urged the judiciary to remain impartial and resist any attempts to use the legal system for political gains.

He said: “The judicial system must not be weaponised to serve partisan interests or undermine the will of the people of Akwatia. We call on all well-meaning Ghanaians to ensure that justice prevails ”

The Akwatia Member of Parliament has since appealed against the ruling of contempt.

Source: GNA