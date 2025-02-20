World Vision calls for support systems, strong policy to curb bullying   

World Vision Ghana has called for urgent actions from stakeholders in the education sector, including government, education authorities and communities to nip bullying in the bud.

It says the government must strengthen policies and laws to combat bullying and ensure strict enforcement to protect students, adding that education authorities should also provide support systems.

A Statement issued by Mr Gregory L. Dery, Manager, Child Protection and Advocacy, World Vision Ghana, said: “Education authorities should provide guidance and resources to schools to prevent and address bullying effectively. School authorities must swiftly investigate these cases and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.”

The Statement comes from the backdrop of the bullying incidents that happened at Accra Academy and Zuarungu Senior High Schools and of which World Vision deemed unacceptable.

It said: “Bullying is a serious issue that can have long-lasting, devastating effects on the mental health, well-being, and academic performance of students. Schools must be safe spaces where students feel protected, valued, and empowered to learn and grow.”

The Statement also called for community involvement with parents, teachers and students working together to foster a culture of kindness, respect, and inclusiveness in schools.

“To prevent future occurrences, we encourage schools to establish clear policies and reporting mechanisms for bullying incidents, train teachers and staff on bullying prevention and intervention strategies,” it said.

The Statement urged the schools to educate students on the harmful effects of bullying and encourage them to report incidents.

It added that schools strengthen parent-school collaboration to ensure students’ safety and well-being.

Source: GNA