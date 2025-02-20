Ghana passport office to run 24-hour operation

To boost efficiency and reduce waiting times, Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced plans to transform the passport office into a 24-hour operation.

Speaking at the passport headquarters in Accra, Mr Ablakwa emphasised that applicants should receive their passports within a week of application, a key goal of the reform.

“We want the passport administration in our country to become a 24-hour operation. This year, you need to stand and get ready, prepare yourselves. We are going to run three shifts. We want to cut down on the waiting time for passports,” Ablakwa said after a tour of the place.

“We believe that within a week, it should be possible to get a Ghanaian passport when you apply for it. The 24-hour economy intervention we are making will address that,” he noted.

The move is part of the government’s 24-hour economy initiative, which aims to create jobs and improve public service efficiency.

To support this initiative, the government plans to expand storage facilities, data centers, and public amenities at the passport headquarters.

Mr Ablakwa also revealed plans to introduce chip-embedded passports and integrate passport data with the National Identification Authority system to streamline applicant verification. Additionally, he told the media that efforts were underway to revise passport fees, reducing costs for ordinary applicants while increasing fees for premium services.

“The announcement is a significant step towards modernising Ghana’s administrative services and reinforcing the country’s commitment to a more efficient, tech-driven, and accessible public sector,” he said.

Source: GNA