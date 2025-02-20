About 88 acres of Takoradi Air Force Base land encroached

About 88 out of 618 acres of land allocated by the central government to the Takoradi Air Force Base in the Western Region have been taken over by some encroachers.

Air Commodore Kwabena Kissiedu Manukure Atiemo, Takoradi Air Force Base Commander, said the encroachment had severe repercussions on their operations, and called for urgent action to protect their lands to ensure continued operational effectiveness of the Ghana Air Force.

He was briefing Mr Joseph Nelson, the Western Regional Minister, when he toured the Base as part of familiarisation visits to security agencies in the Region.

Air Commodore Atiemo said: “Encroachment is one of our big problems, and it is basically down to land administration issues and our failure over the years to secure cadastral for the entire space.”

He continued: “I am currently pushing very hard to continue the efforts of the previous Base Commander to avert the issue.”

The Takoradi Air Force Base Commander, thus, appealed to the Western Regional Minister to collaborate with other relevant stakeholders to help the Base to regain control over the land encroached on military territory.

Mr Nelson assured the Command of his support in vigorously protecting the lands, particularly those within their primary operational enclave.

He called for effective collaboration and communication among key stakeholders, including the government, to combat the increasing land encroachments in the country.

As part of his tour, the Regional Minister engaged Officers, men and women and other key stakeholders of the Air Force Base to foster collaboration and strong partnership.

Mr Nelson also toured the facilities, gaining insight into the Base’s operations and infrastructure, and inspected ongoing projects, demonstrating his interest in the Base’s development and progress.

Source: GNA