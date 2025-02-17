Policeman given ten days to produce escaped murder suspect

The Ghana Police Service has given a General Lance Corporal ten days to produce an escaped murder suspect he was guarding at the Hospital.

Suspect Evans Coffie popularly known as “Vampire,” received gunshot wounds whilst escaping from arrest, police brief has said.

It said the policeman was detailed for armed guard duty for the week ending February 15, 2025, on Coffie, admitted at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), where he was receiving treatment.

The said Lance Corporal called his Station Officer to inform him that at about 0700 hours, Coffie had escaped from his bed as he, the duty man was going for his drugs from the pharmacy, it said.

Source: GNA