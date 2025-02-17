MTN Foundation, Ghana supports blood banks   

The MTN Foundation Ghana has organized a blood donation exercise drawing citizens to stock the blood bank of major regional hospitals across the country.

The event which was in partnership with the National Blood Service (NBS), 37 military hospitals and Greater Accra Hospital (Ridge Hospital), on the theme “Save a Life”, aims at raising awareness about the significance of blood donation, its impact in Ghana and to collect 6,100 units of blood from all locations.

Mr Kofi Aware, General Manger Legal and Regulatory, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the “Safe a Life” was an initiative of MTN Ghana Foundation.

He explained that since the inception in 2011 “Save a Life” initiative, had responded to the NBS’s call to action, helping to restock the blood bank and provide a lifeline to those in need.

According to him, “reports in Ghana shows that, voluntary blood donation has progressed in recent years, yet again there has been significant challenges that persist in meeting the nation’s transfusion needs.”

“In 2022, Ghana collected approximately 179,765 units of blood with 45,463 units and these figures fall short of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) transfusion requirement.,” he added.

He said, the WHO recommended minimum of 10 units per 1,000 populace which was essential to meet basic transfusion requirement, adding that Ghana’s blood collection index (BCI) was 5.8 per 1,000 populace in 2022 which indicated a substantial gap between supply and demand.

Dr Shirley Owusu Ofori, Chief Executive Officer, National Blood Service (NBS) extended gratitude to MTN Ghana Foundation and its partners for such an initiative saying it would go a long way to save lives in the country.

She therefore encouraged Ghanaians to exhibit the practice of donating blood stating that it was the only ways in supporting families and loved ones who need transfusions to manage their health conditions.

Source: GNA