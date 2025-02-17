More than GH¢380m in arrears for allowance and feeding grants – GTEC

A whopping GH¢380 million comprising teacher trainee allowance and feeding grants for the 2023/2024 academic year for all the 46 Colleges of Education across the country are yet to be released.

The amount comprises GH¢220 million for the trainee allowances for the current academic year (2024/2025) and the outstanding arrears of GH¢159 million for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The figure covers an estimated student population of 68,792 from all the Colleges for the current academic year, according to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

This was made known by Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, Director General of GTEC in an address on Friday at the 15th congregation and investiture of Dr Felix Kwame Kumedzro as Principal of the Akatsi College of Education (Akatsico) in the Volta Region.

“As of today, February 14, there is an outstanding amount of GH¢159,979,200.00 for teacher trainee allowances for the 2023/2024 academic year yet to be paid. For this academic year, the estimated student population by GTEC for all 46 Colleges of Education is pegged at 68,792,” he indicated.

Heads of the Colleges, according to him, feed their students three square meals daily at a rate of GH¢8.00 stating, “I wonder how they perform this magic, yet our students are not happy.”

This, he said, required a sustainability conversation on the subject without any further delay, where he expressed optimism that a scheduled ‘National Education Forum’ instituted by the President would open the avenues for them to prescribe some solutions to the issues.

On the issues of promotion criteria for faculty and staff due to the new education reform, Prof. Jinapor also assured affected staff that all legitimate concerns emanating from the process would be addressed.

He expressed the hope that Dr Kumedzro would steer the affairs of the College for the next four years by providing the much-needed leadership aimed at consolidating past gains as well as positioning the College to advance its mandate as a teacher training institution.

Prof. Jinapor also commended Prof. Samuel Attintono, President of the Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education, Ghana (PRINCOFF), for his enormous dedication and contribution to getting the migration exercise successfully implemented.

Prof. Isaac Boateng, the Pro Vice-Chancellor of Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), Guest Speaker, who delivered an address on the theme “Transforming Technical and Vocational Education in Ghana: The Role of Technical Colleges of Education” said TVET transformation remained a crucial step in adapting to rapidly changing job market, technological advancements, and the increasing demand for specialized skills.

On his part, the new Principal declared his preparedness to position the College as one of the best teacher training institutions in the country for the advancement in quality teacher education delivery towards national and global development.

Dr Kumedzro appealed to all stakeholders to come together to work towards upgrading the College to a fully-fledged University College of Education.

A total of 362 students for the 2022/2023 batch, comprising 105 from Upper Primary and 265 JHS Education categories respectively have graduated.

Out of the total number, 47 had First Class Honours, 216 had Second Class Upper, 82 had Second Class Lower Division, 14 had Third Class, and a student recorded Pass.

Certificates and awards were presented to deserving students.

Source: GNA