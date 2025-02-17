Djibouti’s Foreign Minister elected African Union Commission Chairperson

Mr Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, the Foreign Minister of Djibouti, has been elected Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

The keenly contested election, which took place at the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, saw Mr Youssouf defeat Mr Raila Odinga, a former Prime Minister of Kenya, and Mr Richard Randriamandrato, a former Foreign Minister of Madagascar.

Mr Youssouf, who will serve a four-year term, replaces Moussa Faki of Chad.

Mr Youssouf, who has been Minister of Foreign Affairs of Djibouti since 2005, is the longest-serving foreign minister on the African continent.

The Summit also elected Madam Selma Haddadi of Algeria, as the new African Union Commission Deputy Chairperson.

All 55 AU Member States, with the exception of six countries that were suspended from membership, are taking part in the Summit.

Kenyan President William Ruto in a message on X, said while the outcome of the election did not favour Mr Raila Odinga, Kenya’s candidate, he conveyed his deepest gratitude to the entire leadership of the great African continent.

“Thank you for considering the Right Honourable Raila Odinga’s vision and priorities for the African Union and for according him the opportunity to share his passion for the continent’s transformation”, he said.

President Ruto further congratulated Mr Youssouf and Madam Haddadi, the Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the Africa Union Commission.

“You have the trust of the AU Assembly, and Kenya pledges her full support to you as you steer the Africa Union Commission to the next level,” President Ruto said.

Source: GNA