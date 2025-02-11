Today is Council of State elections as 522 Ghanaians vote in 16 regions

The Electoral Commission (EC) said it is ready to conduct the Council of State Elections across the country on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

The election of regional representatives to the Council of State will take place in all the regional capitals.

It will commence at 0700 hours to 1700hours at the regional coordination councils in the various regional capitals.

Mr Fred Tetteh, the Deputy Director of Research at the EC, told the Ghana News Agency on Monday that all election materials and logistics had been deployed.

A total of 154 aspirants, comprising 144 males and 10 females, are contesting across the 16 regions.

Touching on the Electoral College, Mr Tetteh said a total of 522 voters made up the electoral collage, and were expected to participate in the elections across the country. There would be one voting centre in each of the regions.

The electoral college comprises two representatives from each of the districts in the region nominated by the district assemblies.

He said although the elections were scheduled to close at 1700 hours, the Commission had issued “administrative directive” to it its regional officers to close polls if all voters on the register cast their ballot before official close of polls.

The winners will be declared at the voting centres at the close of polls.

Of the 155 persons that picked nomination forms to contest, only 10 are women.

Data released by the EC revealed that no woman expressed interest in the elections in the Greater Accra, Volta, Western North, Bono East, Oti, Upper West, Savannah, Northern, North East, and Upper East regions.

The Eastern Region has the highest number of three women, Western and Ashanti had two each, whereas the Central, Ahafo, and Bono regions had one each.

The 30-member Council of State serves as an advisory body to the President, Ministers of State, Parliament and other public agencies to ensure responsible and accountable governance.

Source: GNA