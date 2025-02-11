Road Safety Authority boss vows to strengthen law enforcement

Mr Abraham Amaliba, the newly appointed Director General, National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), says he will strengthen the enforcement of road safety laws to ensure Ghana’s roads are safe.

The enforcement would be preceded by extensive education and sensitisation of road users to ensure compliance.

During a road inspection exercise on Monday at the various pedestrian crossings at Tetegu, Kawukudi, Lapaz and Atomic Junction in Accra, Mr Amaliba noted that pedestrian knockdowns remained a significant concern.

He highlighted the need for strict enforcement of pedestrian bridge usage to save lives and ensure that government investments in such infrastructure did not go to waste.

“My handing over note tells me that we have high incidents of pedestrian knockdowns. And so, I decided that the first thing to do is to visit some of these foot bridges. These foot bridges help to ensure that safety on our roads is guaranteed because people cross the roads whilst vehicles are speeding,” he said.

The inspection forms part of Mr Amaliba’s first week in office following his appointment as Director General, taking over from Mr David Osafo Adonteng.

As part of the inspection, he engaged road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, and transport unions, to educate them on safety practices.

He urged them to adhere to road regulations, including speed limits and the use of seatbelts, helmets, and protective clothing.

Mr Amaliba urged the union leadership to organise periodic training for members to strengthen their capacities and deepen their knowledge on road safety issues.

He said it was important to tackle pedestrian indiscipline alongside driver misconduct, adding that road safety compliance notices and surcharges, which had been underutilised, would be activated under his leadership.

“…There’s a new sheriff in town. The roads must be safe for all of us. When a family leaves home and says ‘goodbye’, it mustn’t mean that they may not come back. It must mean that, for now, he’s saying ‘goodbye’, and he’ll return. Often, we find people leaving home and do not return,” he said.

Mr Amaliba announced plans to collaborate with the Ghana Education Service to incorporate road safety education into school curricula.

He explained that while punitive measures would be taken against habitual offenders, educating the younger generation would help cultivate a culture of road safety awareness.

“Some people have already developed their habits. They are the ones that will have to be punished. But those who are young and are yet to come up and be on their own when walking, we will need to give them education,” he said.

“And very soon I will be knocking on the doors of the Ministry of Education to inculcate road safety education into their curriculum.”

Mr Amaliba, during the inspection, expressed concerns over the poor state of some road infrastructure, including faded road markings and non-functional traffic lights.

He assured the public of the NRSA’s commitment to working with the Department of Urban Roads and other agencies to restore all faded road markings, particularly those on the George Walker Bush Highway.

Additionally, he pledged to collaborate with the Electricity Company of Ghana to repair and install streetlights in areas where poor visibility contributes to road accidents.

As part of the exercise, Mr Amaliba engaged transport unions and commercial motorbike (Okada) riders, urging them to adhere to road regulations.

He acknowledged the ongoing discussions regarding the legalisation of commercial motorbike operations and advised riders to prioritise safety while awaiting government decisions.

Mr Amaliba reiterated the strict regulatory measures that may follow any eventual legalisation of Okada operations, including safety training, uniform identification and licensed number plates.

Mohammed Tijani, the National Chairman of the Okada Board, congratulated Mr Amaliba on his appointment and assured him of their cooperation in promoting road safety.

He appealed to the Government to review licensing fees and address challenges with insurance claims.

Source: GNA