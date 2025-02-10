Police arrest four more suspects in football violent death case

The police have arrested four more suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of Francis Frimpong, a fervent supporter of the Kumasi Asante Kotoko Football Club.

The suspects are Isaac Ofosu, Augustine Yeboah, Elizabeth Ntiriwaa, also known as “Akosua Black Chinese” and another female suspect (name withheld).

The deceased was stabbed to death on Sunday February 2, 2025 when the Nsoatreman FC hosted the Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC during a Premier League match at the Nsoatre Professor Amoah Koromansah II stadium.

A police source, who confirmed the arrest told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the suspects were arraigned before a Circuit Court on Friday.

However, the court ordered the police to keep them in custody until Monday February 10, 2025.

So far, the police had arrested seven suspects in connection with the crime.

Suspects Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the Owner of the Nsotareman FC, and the former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Joseph Kyeremeh and Agyemang Duah Owusu had since been charged by the Sunyani District Court ‘B’.

In their first appearance, the court presided over by Eric Daning granted Baffour-Awuah and Kyeremeh GH¢500,000 bail each with three sureties for “abetment to commit crime, to wit murder” under Sections 20(1) and 46 of the Criminal Offenses Act 1960 (Act 29).

Suspect Owusu, a police inspector, was, however, charged with murder and remanded into police custody. They will come back to court on Monday February 17, 2025.

Source: GNA