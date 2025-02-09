Stakeholders unhappy about use of children for exploitative labour in cocoa communities

Stakeholders in the cocoa sector have called for concerted efforts to stem the disturbing reality of the use of children for exploitative labour in cocoa growing communities in the country.

The stakeholders, including representatives of the Ghana Cocobod, farmer cooperatives, Ghana Education Service (GES) and civil society organisations made at the launch of the implementation of the “Rights4Cocoa: Protecting children’s rights in Ghana’s cocoa sector” project, held at Abesim, near Sunyani.

Admitting the rising trend of child labour in the country’s cocoa sector, the stakeholders regretted that many school going age-children were being exploited and being used for hazardous work in most cocoa growing communities, instead of being in school.

The Global Media Foundation (GloMeF), a human rights and anti-corruption media advocacy organisation with support from the Unifor Social Justice Fund, Canada is implementing the two-year project.

Mr Raphael Godlove Ahenu, founder and Chief Executive Officer of GloMeF called for collection action to “ensure that ensure that the cocoa industry, which has been the backbone of our economy, no longer thrives at the expense of our children’s future”.

“It’s unfortunate and disturbing that thousands of children are engaged in hazardous labour, deprived of their education, and stripped of their childhood and the time to change this narrative is now,” he stated.

That required strengthen enforcement of child protection laws and policies, empowering cocoa-growing communities with education and alternative livelihoods and hold companies accountable to ethical sourcing practices and raising awareness about the long-term consequences of child labour.

Mr Ahenu lauded the Unifor Social Justice for their invaluable support and commitment to social justice and human rights and dignity.

Mr Benjamin Quarson, the Deputy Bono Regional Director of Education said collective approaches were required from community and opinion leaders, parents, civil society, and stakeholders to curb child labour.

He said though the task ahead remained daunting and seemed insurmountable with decisive and pragmatic measures in place child labour could be tackled and to put the nation on the edge to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs four).

The global goal four enjoins countries around the world to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Some of the cocoa farmers who spoke also expressed concern about school inaccessibility in many of the cocoa growing communities, contributing to the menace.

They called on the government to expand educational facilities and bring schools to the doorstep of the local communities.

In a highlight, Mr Edward Ayabilah, the Programme Manager, GloMeF explained the project implementation would work with civil society, traditional authorities, the private sector, and international partners to build a sustainable cocoa industry that respects the rights of every child.

“We will not only amplify the voices of affected children and their families but also push for policy reforms that drive lasting change,” he stated.

Source: GNA