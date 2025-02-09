Government suspends implementation of National Road Authority Act

The government has suspended the implementation of the National Roads Authority Act 2024 (Act 1118) to allow for further stakeholder engagement.

The Act, which was enacted in July 2024, was to, among other things, streamline the management of the country’s road infrastructure by merging the existing road institutions.

These are the Ghana Highway Authority, the Department of Urban Roads, and the Department of Feeder Roads, into a unified structure for better management and coordination.

However, a statement signed and issued by Nasir Ahmad Yartey, the Head of Public Relations Unit, Ministry of Roads and Highways, said the implementation of the Act had been put on hold awaiting further stakeholder engagement.

“The decision to suspend the implementation of the NRA Act is as a result of the government’s commitment to addressing major concerns raised by some key stakeholders,” it said.

It reassured the public of the Ministry’s commitment to streamlining operations and enhancing coordination in the road sector.

Source: GNA