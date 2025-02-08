Second Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana goes on early retirement

The Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana has gone on early retirement. She was appointed in February 2018.

Mrs Elsie Addo Awadzi has taken the early retirement from the Bank with effect from February 28, 2025.

Mrs Awadzi is the third highest ranking official of the central bank to exit after a new government takes office. The first to leave was the Governor Dr Ernest Addison, followed by the First Deputy Governor, Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari.

The President has accepted her request.